A Killeen man pleaded guilty this week to a second-degree felony charge after police said he sliced a woman’s neck last year.
Danial Dene Graham, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court in Belton.
A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Aug. 14.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of a bond of $100,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On April 18, 2019, Killeen police responded to a stabbing call in the 3700 block of Stallion Drive, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers met with the victim, who had a gaping wound to her neck.
The woman said that after a verbal argument Graham punched her head and back. When she tried to get away, he grabbed a kitchen knife and sliced her neck.
Graham was found near the scene hiding in the bushes, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.