A Killeen man pleaded guilty this week to an armed robbery last summer at a convenience store.
Tylun Ian Druilhet, 20, “entered a plea of guilty and sentencing has been set for March 18,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
The case was heard in the 27th Judicial District Court on Thursday.
Druilhet was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday with a bond of $250,000 on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
Druilhet had pleaded not guilty to the charge in November.
On July 27, 2019, Killeen police responded to a robbery call at a convenience store in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
The store clerk said that a man, later identified as Druilhet, appeared to be purchasing a Mountain Dew. He pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded money. The man lifted the tray of the cash register looking for bigger bills, according to an arrest affidavit.
Killeen police reviewed security footage and got a license plate from the vehicle the man left in. After going to his residence, police found a ball cap that resembled one the man was wearing during the robbery. Police said they found a handgun that resembled the one the man used in the robbery as well as money.
