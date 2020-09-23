A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assaulting a police officer and a nurse during an incident at a hospital earlier this year.
Marcus Jeremy Ryan, 29, entered guilty pleas on two felony charges during a remote hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court. A sentencing hearing will be held after a presentence investigation report is completed.
Ryan was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $147,500 on a third-degree felony charge of assault on a public servant and a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, as well as criminal trespass and criminal simulation, both misdemeanor charges.
After Ryan entered his guilty pleas, his defense attorney, Steven Striegler, asked Judge Steve Duskie to consider a personal recognizance bond in the case.
“He’s a veteran,” Striegler said. “If he’s given a chance at a PR bond, he can get some services through the VA in Temple. He knows he needs treatment.”
The state’s prosecutor opposed a personal recognizance bond interview.
“He was released on a PR bond in March (after the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge) and while he was out on bond he committed this second felony offense,” said Assistant District Attorney Anne Jackson. “He hurt somebody.”
Duskie said he would consider the bond but needed more time to review the court’s files before making his decision.
On June 10, a Killeen police officer took Ryan to a hospital on an emergency order of detention, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Ryan refused to take medication that was prescribed by the doctor, standing up on the bed. When an officer “tried to get Ryan off the bed...Ryan gained leverage (on the officer) and used force to injure (the officer’s) shoulder,” according to the affidavit.
The officer later was diagnosed with “severe tearing of muscles and tendons,” police said.
The nurse continued to try to get Ryan under control, but he allegedly assaulted her physically and pushed her into a wall, “knocking the wind out of her lungs” and causing back pain.
