A Killeen man is facing two to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this week to assaulting the same woman twice in two days last year.
Keoni Monroe Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to continuous violence against the family. A sentencing hearing will be held after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed.
Curry was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $40,000, on the third-degree felony charge.
Curry’s plea was “open,” which means that punishment will be determined by the judge.
He was indicted on Oct. 21, 2020, according to court records.
The case was heard in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Killeen police on June 4, 2020, were dispatched to a residence on Stallion Drive in reference to an assault. There, police met with a woman who said that Curry “had shown up at her residence while she was standing outside with her friend,” according to the arrest affidavit. “She stated that Curry ran up and hit her on the side of her head and knocked her down, causing her to injure her knee. Officers observed a visible and bleeding injury to her knee. She also said that her head hurt where Curry had hit her and she had a bump on her head.”
The victim’s friend confirmed that Curry had attacked her.
The victim told police that on the day before, also at the Stallion Drive residence, Curry had bitten her.
“She advised that Curry had become angry with her and accused her of contacting other men,” according to the affidavit. “She said he attempted to hit her, and she fell on the bed…Curry then bit her upper thigh. Officers observed an injury with obvious teeth marks and redness to (the victim’s) thigh.”
A family member, who had tried to intervene, told police that she saw Curry biting the woman.
Curry has one prior conviction for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a misdemeanor, for which he was sentenced on Sept. 26, 2019, to 180 days in jail, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The prior domestic violence incident occurred in Killeen on July 28, 2019.
