A Killeen man pleaded guilty this week to using a knife to threaten a woman during a domestic assault last year in the city.
During a remote hearing on Thursday, Henry Williams, 63, entered a guilty plea on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was indicted on Aug. 26, 2020.
A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date after a presentence investigation report is completed, according to discussions in the 27th Judicial District Court on Thursday morning.
Williams was not being held in the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $25,000, court records showed.
Killeen police on April 4, 2020, responded to a domestic disturbance complaint the 1500 block of Prestige Loop.
At the scene, a woman told police that she had been in an argument with Williams.
The woman said Williams “threatened her, pushed her into the corner in the kitchen, held a knife to her throat and punched her in the face several times,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said they located the knife next to the refrigerator.
When police found Williams at another location, he “appeared to be heavily intoxicated,” according to the affidavit.
Williams was arrested that same day.
