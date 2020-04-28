A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a second-degree felony charge after police said he attempted to stab a man earlier this year.
Anthony Craig Ferrand, 21, entered his plea of guilty and a sentencing hearing was set for May 26, according to remote proceedings in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Ferrand was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with bonds totaling $55,000 on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
He was booked into jail on Jan. 9.
Because of coronavirus mitigation measures, the case was heard remotely using livestreaming technology.
Judge Fancy Jezek, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple, defense attorney John Galligan and several court officials participated in the plea hearing.
Jezek said that a plea agreement had been reached between the state and defense. In exchange for his plea of guilty, Ferrand could be sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation if the judge follows the plea agreement.
Strimple said the victim had been informed of the plea.
Jezek warned that the deadly weapon finding means that if he does not abide by the terms of his probation, then he would have to serve at least half of his sentence.
A second-degree felony is punishable by 2-20 years in prison.
“If you successfully complete probation, then there will not be a felony conviction on your record,” Jezek explained. “But if you violate the terms ... you’re looking at up to 20 years.”
Killeen police on Jan. 7 were called to a disturbance where they located a man who was yelling that someone was chasing him with a knife, according to the arrest affidavit. The officer then allegedly “saw a person identified as Ferrand approach with a knife in his hand.”
The man told police that Ferrand had swung a table leg at him and then chased him with a knife and he was afraid Ferrand would stab him if he stopped running, police said.
Two witnesses told police that they saw Ferrand chase the man with a knife.
