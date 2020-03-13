A Killeen man who threatened violence against three of Killeen’s high schools last year pleaded guilty this week in a Bell County courtroom.
Cameron Garner-Brown, 18, “entered a plea of guilty (Thursday) and sentencing is set for May 7,” said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman, who is prosecuting the case.
Garner-Brown was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.
On Aug. 28, 2019, detectives with the Killeen Police Department were notified about a social media post that suggested a threat of violence to Ellison, Killeen and Shoemaker high schools, according to a previous Killeen police news release.
With the cooperation of the social media providers, detectives were able to locate two suspects in this case. A search warrant was obtained and a 14-year-old juvenile and Garner-Brown were arrested and accused of making a terroristic threat.
Killeen ISD said the 14-year-old is a KISD middle school student and he was taken to juvenile detention to face prosecution. The social media threat was made around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2019, according to KISD, and the student was arrested around six hours later.
Garner-Brown’s case was set to be heard in the 264th Judicial District Court.
