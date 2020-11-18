A Killeen man pleaded guilty this week to two felony assault charges after police said he strangled and threatened to kill a woman in April.
Hughie Graham McMillian, 33, entered his guilty pleas during a remote hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Judge Steve Duskie withheld a finding of guilt until after a presentence investigation report could be completed, after which a sentencing hearing will be held.
A plea bargain agreement has been reached in the case, according to court discussions on Tuesday.
McMillian was being held in the Bell County Jail earlier this week with bonds totaling $453,000 on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by threat and a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by choking.
He also is facing a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge that will be resolved as part of the plea bargain for the two felony cases.
He has been held in jail since his arrest on April 20.
Killeen police were called to the 1200 block of Nicholas Circle on April 18 in response to a call about an assault. A woman called 911 and told police that she was being assaulted and threatened by a man who later was identified as McMillian, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that they had been drinking, and that McMillian began yelling at her when visitors left. She told police he threw her on the bed and on the ground.
McMillian then began strangling the woman with his hands and physically assaulting her while strangling her, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that she could not breathe while being strangled and said she received an injury to her neck from McMillian’s fingernails.
One officer noted what appeared to be fingernail marks on the woman’s neck.
McMillian also threatened to kill the woman while holding a machete, the woman told police.
He was indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 9.
