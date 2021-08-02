A Killeen man who was rounded up last year during a Bell County Sheriff’s Department sting pleaded guilty to a felony charge.
Justin Carrera, 31, pleaded guilty on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court to a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor. A sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 13 in the same courtroom, after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed, according to Bell County court records.
Carrera was indicted on Nov. 18, 2020.
The case dates back to Aug. 7, 2020, when he was arrested by members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit, according to a previous sheriff’s department news release.
Police said that Carrera scanned social media sites trying to entice female minors to meet with him to perform sex acts. On Aug. 7, 2020, he traveled from Killeen to Belton believing he was meeting a 16-year-old girl when deputies arrested him without incident.
He was released from the Bell County Jail last year after posting a bond of $15,000.
