A Killeen man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to four felony charges from last year after a police chase.
Billie Devont’e Scott, 21, “entered his pleas of guilty on all four cases,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday. He said a sentencing date has not been set. Scott’s middle name also is spelled Dovonte, according to the alias listed in jail records.
The case was set to be heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Scott was charged with two third-degree felonies, accident involving injury and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; and two state jail felonies, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, according to court records.
He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday afternoon with bonds totaling $152,000 on a total of eight charges.
Still left to be resolved are a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and three other felony charges: evading arrest and detention and two possession of a controlled substance charges.
Police said that on Aug. 4, 2019, Scott drove a stolen vehicle and fled at high speeds from a Killeen police officer who recognized the vehicle was stolen, the arrest affidavit said. The driver reached speeds over 75 mph on residential streets where the speed limit was 30 mph.
The stolen vehicle, which had been reported missing on July 25, 2019, was involved in several disturbances and a shots-fired call, according to another affidavit. Two vehicles were reported missing from the victim’s driveway — a black Dodge and white Nissan Rogue.
The stolen vehicle allegedly passed a vehicle, went in the turn lane and struck a man riding an all-terrain vehicle before striking a parked car at a daycare center.
The driver, later identified as Scott, and two passengers, got out of the Nissan and ran. Scott was captured after a foot chase, police said.
The man on the ATV had bruising and scrapes on his arms, legs and top of his head after he was struck by the car.
Scott never stopped to help the victim, according to the affidavit.
