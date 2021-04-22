A Killeen man pleaded guilty to a felony charge this week after police said he was driving his pickup truck last year when he hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.
Norlan Ricardo Corrales-Perez, 33, who also is known as Perez-Corrales, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of accident involving bodily injury. A sentencing hearing will be held in his case after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed, according to discussions in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Corrales-Perez has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $200,000 since Nov. 16, 2020.
The accident happened around 10:53 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2020, in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market 440 Road, according to a news release from KPD after the arrest in March of that year in McLennan County.
Police found a man lying in the road when they arrived. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a pickup truck traveling northbound on Old FM 440 hit the pedestrian and fled the scene.
