A Killeen man pleaded guilty earlier this week to a felony charge after police said he punched an elderly woman during a domestic incident in Harker Heights in 2019.
On Wednesday, Andre Devonte Flowers, 27, pleaded guilty to injury to an elderly person with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony. A sentencing hearing will be held after the completion of a presentence investigation report, according to remote court proceedings in the 27th Judicial District Court.
No plea bargain has been reached in the case, which means that Judge John Gauntt can sentence Flowers to anywhere between two to 10 years in prison.
Flowers was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $75,000.
On Sept. 24, 2019, Heights police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Aztec Trace in reference to a violent domestic disturbance.
There, officers spoke with three witnesses, and the 72-year-old victim, who said that Flowers punched the victim when she told him that he was not welcome at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
After being asked to leave, Flowers “became agitated and argued back and forth with the victim and (one of the witnesses),” police said. The victim told police “that Flowers began chest-bumping her and repeatedly got in her face (and) punched her in the chest.”
The victim used her cane to defend herself.
Police said that Flowers also grabbed the victim by the arms and pushed her down. Officers observed “visible injuries to both arms, which bled, leaving bloodstains on her dress,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Flowers previously had been issued a criminal trespass warning that was in effect at the time of the incident.
Also pleading guilty earlier this week, in an unrelated case, was:
Tamara Renee Durr, 28, also known as Tamira Durr, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault after police said she stabbed a man because she thought he had taken her cellphone, but she turned out to be mistaken.
A sentencing hearing will be held after presentence investigation report is completed. No plea bargain has been reached in her case, which was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court on Wednesday.
She was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $105,000, including a misdemeanor charge of failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information, according to jail records on Wednesday.
Durr was indicted by a grand jury on July 15, 2020.
Killeen police on June 10, 2020, responded to a call about a fight in progress at the Lone Star Inn in the 400 block of Second Street.
An officer met with the caller, who said that a bloodied man came into the office and told him that a fight had just occurred, according to the arrest affidavit.
The caller and the victim pointed to a woman who was walking away with a suitcase as the person who stabbed him, police said.
The officer detained the woman and later identified her as Durr.
At first, Durr denied she had been at the hotel but later said she was at the hotel with a female friend, according to the affidavit.
The officer said Durr gave a false name and Social Security number.
Officers spoke to the man, who said he had let Durr stay with him in the room. After an argument, he asked her to leave and a fight ensued, police said.
Durr packed her belongings in the man’s duffel bag but when the man confronted her about taking the duffel bag, she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arm, according to the affidavit.
Police found a black pocketknife when they searched Durr’s backpack.
At the city jail, Durr said she stabbed the man because she thought he took her cellphone, police said.
Police watched surveillance video that was consistent with the man’s statement, according to the affidavit.
