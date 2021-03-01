A Killeen man pleaded guilty to punching a jailer following the man’s arrest for a DWI last year.
Leonard Sorrells Jr., 32, entered his guilty plea on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court. A sentencing hearing was set for April 12 in the same court.
Sorrells was indicted on Sept. 16, 2020, on a charge of assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony. Police said that on May 27, 2020, Sorrells punched a jailer in the jaw after being arrested on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge.
Sorrells was not listed in the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $100,000, according to jail and court records.
During a hearing on the case on Dec. 14, 2020, two KPD officers testified that they suspected Sorrells was intoxicated when they made a traffic stop following a shooting for which Sorrells was a suspect. He has not been charged with any crimes related to the shooting.
“He tossed a cup out of the driver’s side window and I could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage,” said Officer Joseph Liwak during the December hearing. “I attempted to conduct a field sobriety test but he was extremely noncompliant and uncooperative.”
The incident began just before 6 p.m. on May 27, 2020, when Killeen police responded to a welfare concern in the 400 block of Tower Street. Upon arrival, the officer “observed a vehicle with its brake and reverse lights on,” according to the affidavit. “The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Sorrells, was unresponsive in the driver’s seat. The ignition of the vehicle was on and the car was placed in reverse with the suspect’s foot on the brake.”
Sorrells was transported to jail on suspicion of DWI. He refused to provide a breath specimen, but failed field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.
“A jailer … was escorting the suspect to a cell (when Sorrells) raised his right arm and struck the victim in the left side of his jaw with his fist, causing the victim pain,” police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.