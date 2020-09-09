A 57-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to robbing a Killeen convenience store where he used to work.
Richard Glenn Taylor entered a plea of guilty during a remote hearing Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court. He was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of a bond of $100,000. He was booked into jail on Aug. 23, 2019.
Taylor was indicted on Oct. 23, 2019, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. On Tuesday, he pleaded on a lesser charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.
He will be sentenced in the same court after a presentence investigation is completed, according to court discussions on Tuesday.
On Aug. 15, 2019, Killeen police went to a Mickey’s in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road in response to a call of armed robbery involving a knife. An employee told police the robber asked for cigarettes. After he turned around, the robber pointed a knife toward the employee and demanded money.
The employee gave the robber the money.
The robber was described as “an older white male with gray hair and a gray beard,” police said.
The store’s manager told police that the man on video surveillance was a former employee and identified him as Taylor. The employee picked Taylor out of a photo lineup as the man who robbed the store.
