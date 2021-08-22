Almost two and-a-half years after sharing intimate photos of a woman as revenge, a Killeen man pleaded guilty to the felony charge last week.
During a hearing on Thursday, Ralph Rivera Majica, 66, entered a guilty plea to the state jail felony charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material. He is set to be sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court on Oct. 14, following a pre-sentence investigation report.
Majica was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $25,000.
The woman reported the incident to police on April 1, 2019. The offense date is listed in court documents as Feb. 24, 2019. Police spoke with a church pastor, who confirmed that he had received intimate photos of the victim through a Facebook account under Majica’s name, according to the arrest affidavit.
Majica told police that the woman had sent the photos to him “while they were in an intimate relationship and that he had become upset with her after the relationship ended...and wanted to cause emotional harm.”
He was indicted by a grand jury on May 15, 2019.
