A Killeen man pleaded guilty this week to a third-degree felony after police said he shot a pistol toward an apartment complex during an argument between two groups of people last year.
Bobby M. Wilson, 25, “entered a plea of guilty today and sentencing is set for April 24,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday. Wilson pleaded guilty to deadly conduct with a firearm.
He was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
The case was set to be heard in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Killeen police were dispatched on Oct. 22, 2019, to an apartment complex on Bacon Ranch Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred, according to the arrest affidavit. There, “officers spoke with multiple witnesses who (said that) a large group of people had arrived at the location and had a verbal confrontation with a group of people who lived at the complex,” police said.
The witnesses said that a man wearing white pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt discharged a firearm in the direction of the apartment complex during the confrontation and then fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to the affidavit.
Officers were able to locate the SUV in the area and identified Wilson, a passenger in the vehicle, as a suspect because he matched the physical and clothing description given by witnesses.
Police searched the vehicle and located a 9 mm handgun under the seat where Wilson had been seated, with a dark hooded sweatshirt placed over the handgun “to conceal it,” police said. Shell casings of the same caliber were located in the parking lot where the shooting happened.
A vehicle in the parking lot had damage from a bullet.
