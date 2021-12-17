A 53-year-old man pleaded guilty earlier this week to a felony charge after police said he shot a firearm toward a vehicle after an accident last year.
Clay Glen Weathersby, of Killeen pleaded guilty on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court. A sentencing hearing was set in his case for Jan. 31, 2022, according to Bell County court records.
Weathersby was indicted on the third-degree felony charge on Sept. 23, 2020.
He was not being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday after earlier posting a bond of $20,000.
Killeen police on May 4, 2020, were dispatched to Fort Hood Street regarding a crash with reports of shots fired.
“Officers on scene were able to determine that Weathersby had been rear-ended by another driver,” according to the arrest affidavit. “After the crash, Weathersby and the other driver took photos and the other driver said he was going to move his vehicle out of the roadway. Weathersby stood in the way of the other driver’s vehicle trying to prevent him from getting inside his vehicle.”
Police said that the other driver was able to get into his vehicle and began to pull off the roadway. At that point, “Weathersby admitted that he grabbed his gun and shot at the tires because he believed the other driver was trying to flee and then also stated that he would be stuck with the bill for the damage if the other driver fled.”
