A Killeen man pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge after police said the man shot out the rear window of a car with a woman inside earlier this year.
Jimmy Neal Campbell, 24, entered his guilty plea during a remote hearing on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court.
A sentencing date will be set after a presentence investigation report is completed.
Campbell was indicted on Aug. 26 on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
After Campbell entered his plea, his defense attorney requested that his client be released on a personal recognizance bond pending his sentencing hearing, to which Judge Steve Duskie agreed.
Killeen police said that a domestic dispute led to the shooting incident on July 29.
While officers were interviewing the victim, a domestic disturbance involving weapons call went out over police radios. Police determined that Campbell was at that other location, according to the arrest affidavit.
Campbell was arrested after a standoff.
Inside the residence, police located a handgun and ammunition.
