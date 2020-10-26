A Killeen man pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges on Monday after police said he spit on police officers and threatened them during an incident last year.
Ted Proctor Gannaway, 48, entered his guilty pleas during a remote hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court.
A sentencing hearing will be held after a presentence investigation report is completed.
Gannaway was indicted on Jan. 15 on charges of harassment of a public servant and retaliation.
He was not listed in the Bell County Jail after posting a personal recognizance bond.
Killeen police on Dec. 23, 2019, were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival in the area, police heard screaming and saw a man, later identified as Gannaway, according to the arrest affidavit.
When police approached him, he fled the area on foot.
Police said that when they made contact with Gannaway, he acted “aggressively toward the officers … used racial slurs to describe the officers … and stated he was part of the Ku Klux Klan.”
While being taken to the Killeen City Jail, he began spitting on the officers inside of the patrol vehicle, according to the affidavit.
