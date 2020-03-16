A Killeen man has pleaded guilty to spitting on a state trooper who was trying to arrest him for possession of narcotics last year in Killeen.
Christopher Ramon Ellis, 31, entered two guilty pleas Friday — one on a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant and another on a state jail felony possession charge, according to Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and court records. Sentencing is set for June 5.
The case was set to be heard in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Ellis was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000, including a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of marijuana, jail records showed.
On Aug. 23, 2019, a state trooper made a traffic stop for a reason not specified in the arrest affidavit. The trooper identified the driver as Ellis and said that he smelled marijuana in the vehicle.
“Ellis told the trooper that he had marijuana in his pocket,” according to the affidavit. The trooper also found a substance that he determined to be methamphetamine after a field test.
“The trooper stated that he arrested Ellis and that Ellis became vulgar and resisted arrest,” police said. “…Ellis spit in his face while (Ellis) was in the patrol car.”
The trooper said that Ellis later apologized for his actions. The methamphetamine weighed less than 1 gram, according to the affidavit.
