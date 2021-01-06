A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge after police said he stabbed a man after an argument in a McDonald’s drive-through lane in Killeen last year.
James Butts, 30, of Killeen, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. The case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court.
A sentencing hearing will be held after a presentence investigation report is completed, according to court proceedings on Tuesday.
Butts was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday after posting a bond of $100,000, according to court records.
He was indicted on June 3, 2020.
On May 5, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant in the 2100 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police learned that an employee, identified as Butts, had exited the restaurant after he recognized the driver of a vehicle in the drive-through lane, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that the man in the vehicle allegedly had used a crowbar to threaten a relative of Butts a few days prior to the incident.
Surveillance video at the restaurant depicted the argument and subsequent assault.
“Butts approached (the victim) and began an argument,” according to the affidavit. “Butts motions for (the victim) to open the window, then Butts opens the driver’s side door and continues to yell at (the victim).”
Police said that the man exited his vehicle with a glass bottle that he then broke on the ground, while Butts had a knife in his hand.
“Butts swings his left arm forward and stabs (the victim), who grabs his abdomen,” according to the affidavit. The victim drove himself to the hospital.
“According to emergency medical personnel, (the victim’s) liver was punctured,” police said.
Police arrested Butts on May 12, 2020, court records showed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.