A Killeen man who pleaded guilty in February to unlawful restraint of a child under 17 years old was set to be sentenced this week to deferred adjudication probation on a sexual assault allegation from almost three years ago, but now a jury might have to decide the case.
The sentencing hearing for Jonathon Allen Hampton, 23, was rescheduled after his defense attorney said he did not want his client to have to register as a sex offender.
Hampton was 19 years old in August of 2016, when he was accused of sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, according to the arrest affidavit. The girl, who is now an adult, told police that Hampton used physical force during the sexual assault.
He has been out of jail on a personal recognizance bond, court records showed.
Hampton pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint, a state jail felony, instead of the initial second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child.
“The plea bargain is for 5 years of deferred adjudication probation,” said Judge John Gauntt during the remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Wednesday.
Gauntt seemed ready to rule when defense attorney Anthony Smith asked that there be no requirement for Hampton to register as a sex offender as part of the terms of Hampton’s deferred adjudication probation.
“He is required to register as a sex offender because he pleaded to unlawful restraint of a person less than 17 years old,” said Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson.
Smith said that was not his understanding of the plea agreement.
“The state is now trying to require the sex offender registration so we want to take back the plea agreement and we request a jury trial,” Smith said. “This has taken me by surprise.”
Gauntt referenced the state penal code.
“Chapter 62 speaks for itself,” he said before calling a recess on the case.
Chapter 62 in the Code of Criminal Procedure outlines definitions and provisions of Texas’s Sex Offender Registry program.
Unlawful restraint of a person younger than 17 years old is included among the offenses that require a person to register as a sex offender, including cases that are handled with deferred adjudication probation.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told the Herald in an email this week that he will reserve comment until after the case has been completed.
Hampton already is on a deferred adjudication probation for bringing a gun and ammunition to a Killeen Independent School District high school in 2014, when he was 17 years old.
Hampton was arrested Jan. 30, 2014, after another student reported seeing him pick up a gray backpack, reach into it and place his hand around the handle of a gun, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police initially searched one of Hampton’s backpacks, and found only video games. In his locker, they found a second backpack that contained a .22-caliber pistol, a magazine for the weapon, .22-caliber bullets and a ski mask, the affidavit stated.
On Oct. 6, 2014, also in the 27th Judicial District Court, Hampton received a sentence of five years of deferred adjudication probation on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Hampton next was convicted of evading arrest or detention, also a third-degree felony, after KPD arrested him on Nov. 29, 2015. On May 19, 2016, Hampton was given 10 years of deferred adjudication probation, DPS records showed.
The next month, on June 1, 2016, Hampton’s probation on the KISD weapons charge was changed to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.
Just over four months later, on Sept. 23, 2016, he was arrested by Bell County deputies on a misdemeanor theft charge. The court sentenced Hampton on July 7, 2017, to a year of deferred adjudication probation.
In Coryell County on April 16, 2018, he picked up a second weapons charge — unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. Hampton was convicted in county court of that charge and was sentenced to 25 days in jail, according to DPS records.
