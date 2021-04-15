A Killeen man is facing years in prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges earlier this week.
Eric Lee Greenup, 46, pleaded guilty to one charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; one charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony; and one charge of tampering or fabricating evidence, a third-degree felony.
No plea bargain was reached in his case, leaving the punishment to the judge’s discretion. A sentencing hearing will be held in around six weeks.
Greenup was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of bonds totaling $158,000.
His case was heard remotely in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
Two of the felony charges date back to May 2, 2018, when Killeen police officers pursued Greenup after he had escaped arrest.
The officer “states that Greenup fled after a baggie of what appeared to be a white rock-like substance was found in his sock,” according to the arrest affidavit. While fleeing, officers said he put the baggie in his mouth and attempted to chew it.
For that incident, Greenup was charged with evading arrest with a prior conviction and tampering with evidence.
Greenup incurred a third felony charge on Aug. 24, 2020, after Killeen police said he fled the scene of another arrest. A Bell County deputy had responded to a criminal trespass call in the 900 block of Soukup Lane. There, the deputy found a man, who later was identified as Greenup, sitting inside a closed gate at the entrance to the property.
Police said that the man initially gave them a false name and the license plate did not match the vehicle’s year and model. The deputy learned Greenup’s true identity and that he had an active felony warrant for his arrest.
“The suspect refused to exit the vehicle, started the engine, drove through a locked gate, and fled the scene,” according to the affidavit. “A multi-agency pursuit ensued…” Units from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, state troopers, Killeen police, and several law enforcement agencies in Williamson County were involved in the chase.
Police said that during the pursuit, he stuck his arm out of his vehicle and dumped a substance out of a plastic bag.
“The suspect’s vehicle struck a set of spike strips and suspect stopped the vehicle and fled on foot,” police said. “Officers were unable to locate the suspect after an extensive search.”
Greenup later was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Bell County Jail on Sept. 11, 2020.
Greenup has a prior misdemeanor conviction for evading arrest on Nov. 15, 2016, also in Bell County.
