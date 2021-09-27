A Killeen man has pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges after police said he assaulted two people in two days last year.
On Monday, Taurean Rashawn McGowan, 33, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. He is set to be sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court on Nov. 12, after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed, according to Bell County Court records.
McGowan was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $235,000, including the two felony charges and Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and detention and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Killeen police on Dec. 7, 2020, at around 12:07 p.m., were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Janis Drive after a 911 caller said that a man had been stabbed in the stomach, according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, an officer met with the victim, who said that McGowan, a family member, had stabbed him.
“The officer observed that the victim was bleeding from the lower left side of his stomach and the left side of his neck,” according to the affidavit. “The victim stated that (McGowan) was upset about not being able to use the victim’s vehicle. The suspect pulled out a black knife and threatened to kill the victim if the victim did not give him the keys.”
The man told police that McGowan swung the knife at the victim, stabbing him.
“The victim then threw the keys in the yard and went inside to call 911,” police said.
Police encountered McGowan the following day.
On Dec. 8, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to the area of Bremser Drive and Dimple Street, in reference to a vehicle located that had been stolen after the aggravated assault.
“When police arrived at that location, an individual later identified as McGowan…immediately fled on foot,” according to the arrest affidavit. Two officers pursued and located him nearby.
Police said that McGowan was holding a wooden stick and used it to strike one of the officers, injuring him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.