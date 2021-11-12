A Killeen man pleaded guilty earlier this week to using a firearm to rob a person.
Kevyn Jamon Sudduth, 18, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
A sentencing hearing was set for Jan. 5, 2022, in the 27th Judicial District Court, according to Bell County court records.
Sudduth and a co-defendant, 18-year-old Montavius Trevaun Jackson of Harker Heights, each were indicted on March 24, on charges of aggravated robbery.
A plea hearing is set for Nov. 30 in Jackson’s case, also in the 27th Judicial District Court.
On Feb. 8, KPD officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Sulfur Spring Drive, where a victim said that Jackson and Sudduth had robbed him at gunpoint. Both suspects fled and were later found after a search, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police located a handgun and a backpack containing ammunition, suspected marijuana and related paraphernalia, of which Sudduth had been in possession.
