A Killeen man pleaded guilty to using a spoon to beat an infant boy last year, leaving visible injuries.
Dejuan Turner, 29, was indicted on Oct. 28, 2020, on a felony charge of intentional injury to a child, which is a third-degree felony. He was not listed in custody after posting a $75,000 bond, according to jail and court records.
Turner entered a guilty plea during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Tuesday afternoon. A pre-sentence investigation report will be completed prior to a sentencing hearing being held in his case.
On March 18, 2020, Belton police responded to a residence to take a report of possible child abuse. The woman told police that she had picked up her child, who was less than a year old, from the child’s father’s residence in Killeen and noticed “extensive bruising to the buttocks and rear thighs” of the child.
The child was taken to a hospital for a forensic examination. “The forensic examination found that the injuries noted do not appear consistent with one impact but more consistent with multiple impacts; and that the pattern of injury is not consistent with appropriate discipline,” according to the affidavit.
Turner told CPS staff that he had “popped” the child once with a wooden spoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.