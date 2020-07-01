A Killeen man who was arrested on a misdemeanor family assault charge in February pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony charge of violating a protective order twice in two days by attempting to break into the home of the woman he is accused of injuring.
Pedro Kluting Jr., 34, of Killeen was indicted on May 27 on a charge of violating a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months, which is a third-degree felony.
He entered a plea of guilty during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court and a sentencing hearing will be set for a later date after a presentence investigation report is completed.
During the same hearing, Judge John Gauntt reduced Kluting’s bond from $50,000 to $5,000 after Kluting’s defense attorney filed a motion to reduce bond.
But the bond reduction came with an admonition.
“Do not go around the victim in this case, understand that? Do not communicate in any shape, form or fashion with this person,” Gauntt said. “You disobeyed an order of the court, which is not permissible.”
Kluting was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with bonds totaling $65,000 on the felony charge and Class A misdemeanor charges of violating a bond or protective order and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
He was booked into jail on March 6.
After being arrested on Feb. 27 on a family violence charge, former Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters signed an emergency protective order that Kluting was not allowed within 1,000 feet of the Killeen home of the female victim.
“Kluting went to the house multiple times and tried repeatedly to get into the house starting on Feb. 27 (and) continuing until he was arrested on March 5 when he was found hiding in the shed in the backyard of the protected residence,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that the assault victim called 911 on March 5 and told the dispatcher “to hurry before he killed her and the children.”
Two reports were taken prior to Kluting’s arrest on March 5, including one taken the day before when he attempted to break into the home through the back door and broke a kitchen window before leaving the scene, according to the affidavit.
