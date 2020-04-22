A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to violating a protective order after assaulting a woman last year.
Nahshon Tyrell Hughes, 40, pleaded guilty and sentencing was set for June 9, according to Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.
The case was set to be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Hughes was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $120,000 on a charge of violating a protective order by assault, a third-degree felony; three charges of violating a protective order, a Class A misdemeanor; and one charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor.
He was booked into jail on Aug. 22, 2019. He was indicted on Dec. 11.
No arrest affidavit was available for the case, but the indictment states that on Aug. 20, 2019, Hughes “intentionally and knowingly committed family violence against (a woman)…by grabbing her, pushing her onto a bed and seizing her on and about her neck.”
Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, approved an order of protection for the victim on June 28, 2019, according to the indictment.
Hughes has a record of criminal convictions in Texas, mostly in Killeen, dating back to 2001, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal conviction records. He has four prior convictions, in 2010, 2018 and two in 2019, for assaulting a family member, a Class A misdemeanor, for which he received sentences of 30 days in jail for the first charge and 90-day sentences for the next three assault charges. In 2003, Hughes was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, DPS records showed.
