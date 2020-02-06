A Killeen man pleaded not guilty on Thursday after police said he strangled a woman last year during a domestic assault.
The defense attorney for Larry Coleman Tilmon announced to the court that he will be filing a waiver of arraignment, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Thursday. Defense attorneys routinely waive arraignments for their clients.
The court then enters a plea of not guilty.
Tilmon, 42, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with a bond of $50,000 on the third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Killeen police on Dec. 15, 2019, responded to a domestic violence call in the 1200 block of Fox Creek Drive. Officers immediately noticed that the bottom glass section of a storm door was broken. After police entered, they noted other broken items were located near the front door, according to the arrest affidavit.
While officers were talking with Tilmon, a woman pulled up in a vehicle.
She told police that earlier they had argued and that he “pushed her onto the bed, grabbed her neck and choked her to the point that she could not breathe or talk,” according to the affidavit. “She thought he was going to kill her.”
The woman told police that he also punched her in her ears several times before she was able to yell out the window for her children to call the police.
Police said they observed redness and swelling on the woman’s ears and red marks around the front of her throat.
The woman and her son fled the home, according to the arrest affidavit.
