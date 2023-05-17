A Killeen man has entered not-guilty pleas on a murder charge and three other felony charges after police said he shot and killed a 30-year-old man last year.
Antonio Bernard Heath, 40, was indicted on Dec. 7, 2022, on a first-degree felony charge of murder and third-degree felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with or fabricating evidence.
On Monday, during a formal arraignment hearing in which a state’s prosecutor read the indictment aloud in court, Heath pleaded not guilty, according to Bell County court records.
His cases will next be heard on June 15 during a pre-trial hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court. No trial date has been set.
Killeen police allege that on Sept. 29, 2022, Heath shot Denzell Roderick Jordan.
Heath also is facing an unrelated state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, after police said he possessed narcotics on March 14, 2020.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.1 million on seven charges.
On Sept. 29, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m., Killeen police were dispatched to the 600 block of Leo Lane in reference to a gunshot victim, according to a KPD news release on Sept. 30, 2022.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound,” KPD said in the release. “Officers started to perform lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. ... Jordan was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 3:30 a.m.”
Police said that a domestic incident had occurred at the residence in which Heath allegedly “displayed a weapon and shot the victim,” according to KPD. “The suspect fled prior to police arriving.”
Reportedly, a woman who had witnessed the altercation said that Heath and Jordan had “disengaged and were only verbally arguing when (she) heard a gunshot and noticed Heath was holding the rifle that was under her bed,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(Her) son ... told officers that while he was walking out of his room toward his mother’s room, he (saw) Heath shoot Jordan.”
Heath allegedly told officers that “he got up to stop Jordan and (his girlfriend) from fighting, grabbed the gun, gestured the rifle at Jordan and then the gun went off.”
He told police he left the house “because he was scared” and hid the gun in a field.
According to an obituary, Jordan, a Killeen native, was a graduate of barber college and was known as “Sleepy the Barber” to his clients.
“He had a dream to be the best barber and he went after that dream by entering and winning several barbering competitions,” according to the Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home obituary. “He was kindhearted and compassionate and often in his off time he fed and gave free haircuts to the homeless. ...”
Jordan left behind a young son.
