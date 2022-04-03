A Killeen man appeared in a Bell County courtroom on Thursday to plead not-guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder.
Police allege that Mohammed Ali Qurashi, 22, shot his 57-year-old father, Qutub Uddin Qurashi, on Nov. 21, 2020. Qutub Qurashi succumbed to his injuries a few days later, on Nov. 24, 2020, according to the Killeen Police Department, previously.
Qurashi was indicted on Feb. 9 on a murder charge. On Thursday, during a formal arraignment hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, the state’s prosecutor read the indictment and Qurashi’s defense attorney entered a not-guilty plea for his client, according to Bell County court records.
A pretrial hearing is set for April 22, in the same courtroom.
Records show that Qurashi was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $30,000. His bond amount initially was set at $100,000, but Judge Paul LePak on Dec. 23, 2020, lowered the bond amount during a bond reduction hearing.
KPD officers were called to a residence in the 4900 block of Onion Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2020, in response to a reported shooting, according to a KPD news release.
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.
During the investigation, “officers spoke with the wife of Mr. Qurashi and the son, identified as Mohammed Qurashi,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Both advised that there was an argument between the victim and his wife and during the argument, the suspect retrieved a firearm and shot the victim one time.”
