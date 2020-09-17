Multiple witnesses say a Killeen man pointed a gun at another man in a vehicle.
On Tuesday, Killeen police went to a call of a domestic disturbance. Police did not specify the address or time of the call.
A man told them that while taking his girlfriend to her father’s house, a man, later identified as Anthony Lee Durossette, “approached the vehicle and pointed a gun at him,” police said in an arrest affidavit.
The man’s girlfriend provided police with a video that corroborated the man’s statement. Other officers went to Durossette’s residence in Killeen.
A witness said he had seen Durossette point a gun at a man in a vehicle, the affidavit said.
The man also told police that Durossette had broken out a window of his vehicle with the gun.
When police talked to Durossette, his hand was bleeding, and although he did not have a firearm on his person, one that had a substance that police said appeared to be blood was found at the residence.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Durossette on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault-threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Cooke set bond at $100,000.
