A Killeen man who has been held in the Bell County Jail on a murder charge for almost a year rejected the state’s plea bargain offer of life in prison with the possibility of parole, if he pleads guilty to murder.
Bryan Dunn, 26, now could be presented to the grand jury again but on a more serious charge of capital murder, which carries a sentence of automatic life without the possibility of parole, according to discussions during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
“We’re pulling the offer,” said Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett on Thursday.
Dunn has been held on a bond of $1 million since Nov. 1, 2019, on the first-degree felony charge, jail records showed. He is accused of shooting Army soldier Luis Eddie Cosme, 48, on Oct. 30, 2019, during an argument in the 2100 block of Reese Creek Road.
Dunn’s defense attorney told the Herald on Thursday that he did not think the state’s offer was a serious one.
“I think that was not a meaningful plea offer, considering what I anticipate the evidence in the case will show,” said John Galligan. “The offer would have required him to accept a life sentence and then hope that he gets parole in 30-something years. But then what if he doesn’t get parole? We thought it was better to have a trial to determine whether there was intent on the part of this defendant to kill the victim.”
Galligan said that he had made a counter-offer of manslaughter, which was rejected by the state.
“The evidence is going to show that there was no intent to kill the victim,” Galligan said.
The allegations
Police said Dunn was abusive to a woman during her visit to Washington, D.C., to see him — days before the shooting.
After the trip, the woman went back to Killeen, where she was staying with Cosme, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Oct. 30, 2019, Dunn allegedly pulled his car directly behind Cosme’s vehicle after he and the woman returned to the residence on Reese Creek Road.
When Dunn and the woman got into argument, Cosme intervened. Police said that was when Dunn shot Cosme twice in the torso with a handgun.
Dunn fled the scene with the woman and the woman was later located safe in Round Rock, police said.
Police said they later found a handgun, taser and ammunition in Dunn’s vehicle.
