A man who used an 8-inch knife to rob a Killeen convenience store was sentenced to probation this week for the crime.
Richard Glenn Taylor, 57, pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to robbery after police said he used an 8-inch knife to rob the convenience store where he used to work.
Taylor had been held in the Bell County Jail since Aug. 23, 2019, but he was released after Duskie sentenced him on Tuesday to a term of eight years of deferred adjudication probation.
The judge considered attorneys’ arguments before making his decision.
The state’s prosecutor did not argue for prison time for Taylor but said that because Taylor did not have a residence, he would not be in an ideal position to complete a term of probation.
“This is a unique set of facts: he has no violent prior convictions but the case is serious because he pulled a knife,” Assistant District Attorney Patrick Sloane said. “He was cooperative with officers and directed them to where they could find the knife in his home. He admitted that what he did was reckless and wrong.”
Taylor’s defense attorney said that his client, a veteran, was having financial problems.
“He was completely destitute,” said Tim Mahler. “His electricity had been turned off and his home was in repossession. He made a very bad choice, which he would acknowledge.”
Mahler argued that a term of deferred adjudication probation with alcohol treatment and counseling would be the best course of action.
“Because he used to work at that store, he knew their policy was to give up the money. He knew he wasn’t going to have to use that knife. We’re not accomplishing much by keeping him locked up.”
On Aug. 15, 2019, Killeen police went to a Mickey’s in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road in response to a call of armed robbery involving a knife. An employee told police the robber asked for cigarettes. After he turned around, the robber pointed a knife toward the employee and demanded money.
The employee gave the robber the money, which was around $76, Sloane said during the sentencing hearing.
The store’s manager told police that the man on video surveillance was a former employee and identified him as Taylor.
