One of the Killeen men who murdered two youth pastors in 1999 at Fort Hood is scheduled to be executed on Sept. 24 at U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Christopher Andre Vialva was convicted of murdering youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999 while stopping to use a payphone in Killeen.
Bagley agreed to give a ride to Vialva and two of his accomplices. In the victims’ car, Vialva pulled out a gun, forced the Bagley’s into the trunk, and drove the vehicle for several hours, stopping at ATMs to withdraw money from the couple’s bank account and trying to pawn Stacie Bagley’s wedding ring, according a news release from the Justice Department.
While locked in the trunk, the couple spoke with their abductors about God and pleaded for their lives. Vialva eventually parked at a remote site on the Fort Hood military reservation, where an accomplice doused the car with lighter fluid as the couple sang and prayed.
Vialva then shot Todd Bagley in the head, killing him instantly, and shot Stacie Bagley in the face, knocking her unconscious and leaving her to die of smoke inhalation after an accomplice set the car on fire, according to the release.
In June 2000, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas found Vialva guilty of, among other offenses, two counts of murder within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States and unanimously recommended two death sentences. His convictions and sentences were affirmed on appeal, and his requests for collateral relief were rejected by every court that considered them, according to the release.
