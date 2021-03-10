A Killeen man who said he did not remember robbing a Walmart in the city last year was sentenced this week to a term of deferred adjudication probation.
On Jan. 21, James Aaron Cabrera Jr., 22, entered a plea of no contest to the second-degree felony charge of robbery.
During a remote hearing on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak followed a plea agreement in the case and sentenced Cabrera to four years of deferred adjudication probation. Cabrera is to have no contact with the victim or her family or to go to that store. He also has to write a letter of apology and attend more than one victim impact panel.
“I want you to put some effort and thought into the letter,” LePak said. “We’re going to continue to educate you on how crime impacts people. This robbery really affected her.”
Cabrera’s defense attorney said that his client was allowed to plead no contest because he did not remember the incident that took place on Jan. 14, 2020, because of a traumatic brain injury.
“We watched the (surveillance) videos and showed him what his actions were but he couldn’t remember enough to plead guilty,” said Bobby Barina. “I can tell you that there has been a change in this young man. He’s not the same person who would do something so callous.”
Killeen police went to the Walmart in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard. on Jan. 14, 2020, for a call of a theft in progress. There, police spoke with an employee who said she watched a man put pants on over his shorts, put on a pair of shoes and conceal items in the jacket he was wearing, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man, whom police later identified as Cabrera, did not pay for the items and passed all points of sale.
The woman said she stopped the man and identified herself as an employee. She told police that he grabbed her right arm and pulled and pushed her, leaving scratches and causing pain, according to the affidavit.
The woman said he pushed another employee and then fled on foot. Police said that surveillance video from the store depicted the incident.
A few days later, on Jan. 16, 2020, police located Cabrera at the window of a residence in the 1300 block of Grandon Drive in Killeen. The residence’s occupant said Cabrera did not belong there.
He was arrested for an active warrant and searched, where police found several items from Walmart in his jacket.
Woman sentenced to probation for burglary-assault
Also on Monday in the same court, Jenifer Antoinette Proctor, 19, was placed on a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation after police said she broke into a home last year to assault people who lived there.
Proctor on Jan. 22 entered a plea of guilty on two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a second-degree felony.
The judge followed a plea bargain in the case.
On June 22, 2020, KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5200 block of Causeway Court. Officers spoke with several adults on scene who reported that Proctor entered the residence without permission and struck three of them, injuring at least one, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said she also pulled down a set of blinds and broke the glass in the front door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.