A Killeen man was sentenced recently after police said his blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit when he wrecked his vehicle near Nolanville, injuring his passenger in 2020.
Orlando Rolshaw Turner, 40, was booked into the Bell County Jail following the sentencing hearing May 19 in the 264th Judicial District Court. Turner, who already had pleaded guilty on March 31, was found guilty of a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Judge Paul LePak also ordered that Turner write a letter of apology to the victim and complete a term at a substance abuse felony punishment facility, an inpatient program run by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Turner will remain in jail without bond pending transfer to a substance abuse facility, according to Bell County court records.
On Feb. 28, 2020, a Nolanville police officer responded to an accident scene on Interstate 14, where a single vehicle had rolled over into the median, according to the arrest affidavit.
“(The officer) identified the driver as Orlando Turner and observed a heavy odor of alcohol coming from his person as well as several open containers of alcohol in the car and outside the car,” police said.
Both Turner and the passenger were transported to a Temple hospital for treatment. The passenger suffered a fractured spine and bruised liver.
“Turner admitted he crashed the vehicle,” according to the affidavit. “(The victim) stated that he and Turner had been drinking together and were going to the store to get more alcohol.”
Police said that Turner’s blood alcohol concentration was .276.
Killeen man sentenced to jail term for molesting girl
In an unrelated case that was heard in the 27th Judicial District Court on Thursday, a Killeen man was sentenced to a term in prison after molesting a girl who was under the age of 17 in 2020.
Christopher Anthony Gray, 30, was being held without bond on Sunday. He was booked into jail on July 31, 2020, jail records show.
Gray pleaded guilty in April to a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.
“Gray was sentenced to 4 years in prison yesterday,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Friday.
A woman reported to Killeen police on April 17, 2020, that a sexual assault of a child had taken place at her residence in Killeen. She said that on April 15, 2020, that she had walked into the garage of a residence and seen a child under the age of 17 engaged in sexual activity with Gray, according to the arrest affidavit.
The girl later described molestation to a forensic interviewer.
