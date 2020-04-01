A Bell County judge sentenced a Killeen man this week to prison time after the man pleaded guilty to deadly conduct after shooting at police officers in 2018.
Kalogano Nathanal Davis, 18, pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct and was sentenced to nine years in prison on each, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday. He said the sentences will run concurrently.
The case was set to be heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Davis was indicted on March 20, 2019, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, a first-degree felony, and one charge of deadly conduct, according to court documents.
He was booked into jail on Jan. 1, 2019.
On Dec. 30, 2018, around 12:30 p.m., Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive in reference to a burglary call, but were told the suspects had fled the scene prior to their arrival, according to a KPD news release on Jan. 2, 2019.
“One officer observed the suspects in the area and as he got closer to them, they began to evade, when one of the suspects began to shoot in the direction of the officer; the officer was not able to return fire due to cross traffic on Westcliff Road,” according to the news release.
Police said that gunfire struck two civilian vehicles and a building.
Three men, including Davis, were arrested and the weapon was located. The other two men were arrested on narcotics charges.
Davis has no prior criminal convictions in Texas, according to a search of Texas Department of Public Safety records that returned no results.
