A Killeen man was sentenced this week to deferred adjudication probation and mental health treatment after assaulting and injuring a Bell County jailer last year.
During a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court, Demetris Donal Davis, 17, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of deferred adjudication probation on the third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant, according to remote proceedings in the 27th Judicial District Court.
In county court prior to the district criminal court hearing, Davis was sentenced to 150 days in jail on two Class B misdemeanor charges: criminal trespass and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, according to jail records.
Davis pleaded guilty to the felony assault charge on Oct. 28, 2019.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of a bond of $20,000.
On June 27, 2019, police responded to a juvenile detention center in the 2800 block of East Rancier Avenue. A jailer told police that Davis had punched him in the face after he told him to go to his cell for the night, according to the arrest affidavit.
The jailer was cut in the mouth and hurt his head during the struggle.
Mental health treatment options
Although Davis was sentenced to probation, he will not be released from the Bell County Jail until he gets mental health treatment, according to discussions during the Wednesday hearing.
“You’re to be held in Bell County Jail until the first opening (into treatment),” said Judge John Gauntt. “I made a note that SSLC (state-supported living center) is preferred but not presently available.”
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services operates 13 SSLCs around the state, including Mexia and Austin, which “serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems,” according to the state health department.
The judge spoke to the young defendant.
“I’m not trying to punish you; I’m trying to help you, but I also have to protect the citizens. I won’t have any more of your outbursts,” Gauntt said.
Prior to the judge’s ruling, a social worker who works with Bell County’s courts explained that Davis has been put on a waiting for an SSLC, which she explained is an inpatient mental health treatment program.
“The timeline is long, still,” said Katherine Martin, the social worker. She said that it could be six to 12 months before a spot opens up.
The state’s prosecutor previously had argued for options that had Davis confined while receiving treatment, but Martin said that there might be other options such as group homes through the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
“He would not be locked down, which I know is a concern,” Martin said. “Davis would continue waiting for a spot in an SSLC.”
Defense attorney Brad Glendening said that SSLC would be the best option for his client “because of the longevity of it…he would remain there for the length of his treatment.”
However, he said that his client wanted to go home and seek voluntary mental health treatment until a spot opened at an SSLC.
The state’s prosecutor said that was not an option.
“I’ve spoken to his mother and she said that it’s not feasible,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane. “He will not abide by the rules and he’ll get in trouble again and he’ll be in a worse place than he is now. If we let him out on the streets, he’ll end up back here with another felony and I won’t be so willing to go for mental health treatment. This is a difficult case with a very young man so I ask the court to do the best it can.”
