In Waco, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright sentenced two men, including one from Killeen, to lengthy federal prison terms for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney John F. Bash announced on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Judge Albright sentenced 28-year-old Tyler Christopher Benson of Killeen, to nine years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice press release.
On Oct. 15, 2019, Benson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. On Oct. 26, 2017, authorities executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence and seized his laptop computer and cellphone. A forensics review of the computer and cellphone revealed the presence of approximately 775 videos and 360 images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.