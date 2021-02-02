A Killeen man recently was sentenced on a felony charge after concealing a handgun that had been used in an accidental shooting in 2019 that left a teenage girl injured.
Ian Frederick Prater, 21, was one of four people in a car on Nov. 14, 2019, when co-defendant Secoya Deon Allen Jr. shot the 15-year-old victim in the face while playing with a handgun.
On Oct. 16, 2020, Prater pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony. On Friday he received a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation. Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, followed a plea agreement in the case.
Allen, 19, was sentenced by LePak on Oct. 15, 2020, to four years in prison on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting that occurred in front of a pawn shop in the 4200 block of Clear Creek Drive.
Allen is listed as an inmate in a Huntsville unit and will become eligible for parole on March 23, 2022. His maximum sentence date is March 23, 2024, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
At the time of the shooting, Prater was 20 years old and Allen was 17.
“You’re a young man and I think you used momentary poor judgement, and that shouldn’t define you,” LePak told Prater on Friday.
The judge expressed some concern that Prater had been arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana charge while out on bond on the felony charge.
“Let’s hope that alcohol and marijuana are part of your past and not your future,” LePak said.
Police said that Allen and Prater initially told investigators that the girl had shot herself in the face and that they did not know where the firearm came from or where it went, according to the arrest affidavit.
The firearm was not located at the scene.
Allen later told police that “he and (the victim) had been playing with a firearm that Allen had brought with him in the backseat of the vehicle and that it was pointed at (the victim). Allen said the gun was in his hands and it went off and shot her,” according to the affidavit.
He gave the gun to Prater, who later told police where to find the weapon.
The victim, who was Allen’s girlfriend, told police that it was an accident and that she did not know how the trigger was pulled but that it was in Allen’s hand, police said.
Killeen man sentenced for Heights car theft
In an unrelated case, 49-year-old Nathaniel Glorio Carandang, of Killeen was sentenced to a term of two years of deferred adjudication probation on a state jail felony charge of theft of property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Carandang also will have to pay more than $6,600 in restitution to the woman whose vehicle he stole. He is to have no contact with the victim or to go onto her property, according to courtroom discussions on Monday.
Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, followed plea agreement in the case.
Carandang already had pleaded guilty at a prior hearing in the same court.
Before the hearing, he was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $46,000, on the felony and a motion to revoke probation.
He was booked into jail on Oct. 11, 2020, jail records showed.
The case dates back to Dec. 13, 2018, when Harker Heights police responded to a residence after a woman reported that Carandang had stolen her Honda SUV.
The woman said that he had previously taken her vehicle without her consent and returned the vehicle but not the keys, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Nov. 30, 2018, the woman discovered that the vehicle was missing from her Heights home. The victim “contacted the suspect and asked for the return of her vehicle but received no response,” according to the affidavit.
When a Heights detective reached out to Carandang, Carandang said that he had parked the vehicle at a location in Heights. Police said that he agreed to return the vehicle and to come to the police department for an interview but Carandang did neither.
The vehicle is valued at more than $19,000, police said.
