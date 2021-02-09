A Killeen man pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this week for shooting an 18-year-old man at a McDonald’s in the city in 2019.
During a remote hearing on Monday, Joshua Dasilva, 21, was sentenced to six years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He will get credit for time served.
Dasilva has been held in the Bell County Jail since Oct. 24, 2019.
Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, followed a plea bargain in the case.
Police said that the 18-year-old man was severely wounded after Dasilva shot him at the McDonald’s at 109 E. Rancier Ave. on Oct. 22, 2019. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument.
Police said that prior to the incident, Dasilva had told the man to meet him at the fast-food restaurant.
Dasilva was arrested after an “extended foot pursuit,” according to the arrest affidavit.
In the minutes after the shooting, the man who was shot was taken a few blocks away to the intersection of Avenue D and Second Street, where he was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Woman sentenced for stabbing man with glass shard
In an unrelated case that was heard on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Ciero Briana Bajoie-Johnson was sentenced to a term of 6 years of deferred adjudication probation for stabbing a man with a glass shard last year.
She also will receive mental health treatment.
Bajoie-Johnson, 31, entered a guilty plea on Jan. 4.
Judge Steve Duskie followed a plea bargain in the case.
On Sept. 30, 2019, at around 2:15 a.m., a Killeen police sergeant was flagged down by a person who said they saw “a naked and bloody female walking down the roadway near Eighth Street and Rancier Avenue,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer found the woman, later identified as Bajoie-Johnson, near the intersection of Eighth Street and East Green Avenue. Police said that she made “aggressive moves” toward the officer and was saying, “Kill me.” Officers were able to detain the woman, who had blood on her hand and an arm that was wrapped in a bandage.
Officers searched the area and found a bloody paper towel and a glass shard that was smeared with blood, according to the affidavit.
Another officer met with a victim who had a stab wound in his leg after he said Bajoie-Johnson “came out of nowhere” and stabbed him while he was sitting in a chair, police said.
“The suspect was saying things like the devil told her to kill all of them,” according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.