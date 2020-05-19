A Killeen man who had been given probation in 2016 on a felony family violence charge was sentenced on Tuesday to prison time after the state moved to revoke the man’s probation after another family violence charge in 2019.
Judge Fancy Jezek revoked the probation of Donantonio Cabrera, 25, and sentenced him to four years in prison with credit for the 410 days he has served in jail on the case since 2016, according to remote court proceedings in the 426th Judicial District Court.
He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with a bond of $5,000 on a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threat of family or household member.
Cabrera on Feb. 18 pleaded true to all but one of the probation violations. Jezek asked for a presentence report to be completed prior to sentencing, according to court proceedings then.
Cabrera was sentenced in 2017 to eight years of probation after beating two separate women in less than a year’s time in 2016, according to court records.
He was booked into jail again on Oct. 26, 2019, after the state filed its motion to revoke probation on Oct. 22, 2019 that alleged 12 probation violations.
Cabrera’s then-defense attorney, Michael White, told the judge during the February hearing that his client should have been charged with simple assault rather than continuous violence against a family member.
The state’s prosecutor said the charge was appropriate.
“Since (2016) he’s been abusive to women,” said Assistant District Attorney Anne Jackson on Feb. 18. “He’ll continue to hurt people and break the rules.”
Jezek found Cabrera guilty of 11 of the 12 probation violations.
Cabrera has been represented by defense attorney Steven Striegler for the past three months.
During a hearing on Feb. 18 in Jezek’s courtroom, a victim, two police officers and the defendant each testified about the 2019 arrest that led to the state’s revocation of Cabrera’s probation.
The victim testified that an argument began on Sept. 22, 2019 about their different parenting styles.
The woman said that Cabrera prevented her from leaving with the child by grabbing her by the neck and hair as she walked through the garage.
She was able to break free and to call the police. “It was scary for me,” she said.
A KPD police officer testified that Cabrera told him at the time that the contact was “unintentional” and he was just going to get his possessions and leave.
After his arrest, Cabrera became upset, according to Officer Zachary Bias.
“He called us racists and said he’d have our jobs,” Bias said.
On the stand, Cabrera maintained that the contact was unintentional and that he was trying to keep the woman from bumping her head on the garage door.
“That’s hard to believe when we already know you’ve injured two other women,” Jackson said during her cross-examination of Cabrera.
Cabrera said that he has learned his lesson.
“I’m trying my best right now,” he said.
Police said that Cabrera on March 10, 2016, grabbed, punched and struck a woman, causing bodily injury to her. Then, on July 8, 2016, he injured another woman by striking her in the head, face and body, according to the indictment.
