A Killeen man who pleaded guilty in January to four felony charges after a police chase and hit-and-run last year was sentenced on three of those charges in a Bell County courtroom on Tuesday.
Billie Devont’e Scott, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison on the charge of accident involving injury, a third-degree felony; five years in prison for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and one year in state jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
The felony possession of a controlled substance charge was “dismissed in consideration of his pleas to time in prison and the state jail felony offense,” Garza said.
The case was set to be heard by Judge Fancy Jezek in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Scott has three other cases left to be resolved, a misdemeanor and two more felonies, according to jail records.
Police said that on Aug. 4, 2019, Scott drove a stolen vehicle and fled at high speeds from a Killeen police officer who had recognized the vehicle was stolen, according to the arrest affidavit. The driver, later identified as Scott, reached speeds over 75 mph on residential streets where the speed limit was 30 mph.
Scott passed a vehicle, went in the turn lane and struck a man riding an all-terrain vehicle before striking a parked car at a daycare center.
Scott and two passengers got out of the Nissan and ran. Scott was captured after a foot chase, police said.
The man on the ATV had bruising and scrapes on his arms, legs and top of his head after he was struck by the car.
Scott never stopped to help the victim.
The vehicle had been reported stolen on July 25, 2019, and had been involved in several disturbances and a shots-fired call, according to another affidavit.
