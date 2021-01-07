A Killeen man was sentenced earlier this week on three felony narcotics charges after a string of arrests last year in Bell County by three different law enforcement agencies.
Temoris Marquis Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 27, 2020.
He was indicted last year on charges of delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Following a plea agreement, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Johnson to four years in prison on the first and third-degree felony charges, and a year in jail on the state jail felony charge. Johnson’s sentences will run concurrently and he will get credit for time served.
His cases were heard remotely on Tuesday morning in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Prior to the hearing, Johnson was being held on bonds totaling $130,000, according to jail records.
The first of the three arrests occurred on Jan. 18, 2020, when a state trooper on patrol in the area of U.S. 190 near I-35, in Bell County, performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration sticker. The trooper identified Johnson as the driver of the vehicle.
“Johnson seemed incoherent and nervous,” according to the arrest affidavit. The trooper said that Johnson gave consent to search the vehicle, where police located two backpacks containing narcotics and paraphernalia.
In the backpacks, the trooper located approximately 2.7 grams of a crystal-like substance, less than a gram of methamphetamine, baggies, scales, and a clear liquid with two syringes, according to the affidavit.
Johnson was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony.
While out on bond few months later, on April 4, Johnson was arrested by Temple police on the state jail felony charge after he attempted to deliver just under a gram of methamphetamine to a man who was a patient at the hospital there. Police said that Johnson hid the drugs in a bag of fast food and that more narcotics and paraphernalia were found in his vehicle.
Killeen police arrested Johnson on June 11 as he was exiting a store in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway. The officer had received information that Johnson, who had a warrant for his arrest, was at a store there.
“K-9 Officer Ache conducted a free air search around (Johnson’s) vehicle,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The K-9 made a positive alert for narcotics on the driver’s side of the vehicle.”
Police said that Johnson admitted that he had narcotics in the vehicle.
“Beginning a search…where the K-9 alerted, officers found a syringe in the cup holder and a glass pipe in the center console,” according to the affidavit. “A metal box was located in the vehicle and was found to contain narcotics, scales, small baggies, and currency.”
The suspected controlled substance was tested and was determined to be methamphetamine that weighed more than 6 grams, a first-degree felony.
“After (Miranda) warnings, he stated that the narcotics located in the vehicle were his for personal use and that he would sometimes sell,” police said.
