A Killeen man was sentenced this week to a term of deferred adjudication probation and 10 days in the Bell County Jail after Killeen police said he struck and injured a pedestrian and then left the scene of the accident.
Mickell Lionel Pigford Sr., 27, was booked into jail on Monday following the sentencing hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Pigford, who was indicted on Nov. 4, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of accident involving serious bodily injury, pleaded guilty to that charge on Jan. 24, according to Bell County court records.
On Monday, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Pigford to eight years of deferred adjudication probation. Pigford will have to serve 10 days in the Bell County Jail, and 30 days of work release, as a condition of his probation. LePak also ordered that he write a letter of apology to the victim.
On July 24, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to the 2800 block O.W. Curry Drive, to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
A witness told police that she and the victim were crossing the street when a four-door vehicle struck the victim and then fled the scene, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers saw that the victim had a broken arm and was bleeding from his head, so he was flown by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.
Another witness gave a description of the vehicle involved. Later a KPD officer received a call from an attorney representing the suspect, Pigford, who said his client wanted to speak about the accident.
According to the affidavit, Pigford told his parents he had hit a deer, after which his parents saw a news release and called Crimestoppers. The officer later found heavy damage to Pigford’s vehicle and that he knew he had been in an accident that could have caused serious injury and left the scene of it.
Temple man sentenced to prison time for 2017 shooting incident
In an unrelated case that was heard on Tuesday, a Temple man was sentenced to prison time for a shooting incident in Harker Heights that occurred in 2017.
Marshawn Grineil Davis, 35, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on June 24, 2021, following another, unrelated armed assault in Killeen.
On Nov. 26, 2018, in the 426th Judicial District Court, now-retired Judge Fancy Jezek found Davis guilty of a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct and sentenced him to five years of regular probation.
After Davis was arrested on another charge — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony — the state filed a motion to revoke his probation. On Tuesday, Judge Steve Duskie found Davis guilty of deadly conduct and sentenced him to three years in prison, with credit for time served, according to Bell County court records.
On Oct. 11, 2017, Heights police responded to a home in response to an aggravated assault call.
Upon arrival, officers were told by witnesses that Davis fired a pistol at woman who was holding a child. Police observed a spent shell casing and a bullet hole in the residence.
After officers found Davis a short distance away, a brief foot pursuit ensued before he was arrested.
While on probation for that charge, Davis was arrested by Killeen police on June 22, 2021, after an incident at a traffic light in the city. A woman told police that Davis stopped next to her vehicle at a traffic light and verbally harassed her, according to the arrest affidavit.
Davis then mimicked a handgun with his fingers pointed at her, but she did not react.
Afterward, Davis pulled a handgun from the center console and pointed it at her.
The woman “stated that she feared for her life when the suspect pointed the firearm at her,” police said.
Police located Davis nearby. Officers found a black firearm in the car.
