A Killeen man who was 16 years old when he participated in an armed robbery was sentenced to 100 days in prison after violating the terms of his probation.
Now 22 years old, Jamarieus Taevawn Johnson was one of five people who broke into a Killeen home on Nov. 18, 2017, with the goal of stealing guns.
In 2018, Johnson’s case was handled in juvenile court, where he was sentenced to time in juvenile detention, followed by 10 years of probation. In 2020, his case was moved to state district court and he was ordered by Judge Paul LePak to continue serving the remaining eight years of probation.
However, on April 22, 2022, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Johnson’s probation and a warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest.
The document lists 10 violations from 2020-2022, including an arrest in Travis County in 2020, for fleeing a peace officer and another arrest in Bell County later the same year for possession of marijuana.
On March 3, Johnson was booked into the Bell County Jail, where he remained on Friday with no bond. Court records show that he admitted to the violations during a hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court on May 19.
On Friday, after hearing arguments from attorneys, LePak decided not to revoke Johnson’s probation but sentenced him to 100 days in prison as a condition of probation, according to Bell County court records.
Four co-defendants — Gjavion Smith-Williams, 23; Davieon Reed, 28; Daquan Lavant, 24; and Jamal Marbury Jr., 24 — each were sentenced to prison time in 2018, on first-degree felony charges for the same incident.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice records show that all four men are serving their sentences.
On Nov. 18, 2017, a resident at a home in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Drive in Killeen called 911 to report a broken window. While on the phone with police, she heard a knock at the door and opened it to see a man later identified as Reed in front of her house, according to an arrest affidavit.
While she was speaking with Reed, two people with their faces covered approached and pointed guns at her. One of the two robbers opened the front door to see the resident’s two large dogs and then ran away, police said.
Officers were able to see all of this unfold through a doorbell-activated security camera.
Reed walked away from the home and came back later with police officers, according to the affidavit.
Marbury and Lavant were found sitting in a blue Kia nearby, with Johnson and two females. Two handguns and clothing matching the suspects’ reported attire were found in the Kia, police said.
Smith-Williams sat in a Nissan Altima across the street from the Kia. When interviewed, he originally said he didn’t know anyone in the Kia, but later told police that his girlfriend was inside the car. Police then found Reed’s identification card while searching the Altima.
While being interviewed at police headquarters, Lavant told police he smashed the window of the home, while Marbury said he wore a Batman backpack and Reed told police he walked up to the front door to get the resident out of the house, according to the affidavit.
Reed also told police they were trying to get guns from the home.
Man sentenced to probation for choking woman
In an unrelated case that was decided in the 27th Judicial District Court, a man was sentenced to a term of probation for choking a woman during a domestic assault two years ago in Killeen.
On Thursday, Antoine Donovan Williams, 24, was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office via email on Friday.
Williams already had pleaded guilty on May 15, to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation by strangulation or choking. He was indicted on Feb. 9, 2022, but his name was not listed on the public grand jury report because he had not yet been arrested.
On the night of June 19, 2021, Killeen police were dispatched to the 4300 block of Rancier Avenue in reference to a violent domestic incident.
The 911 caller was the victim, who stated that Williams — who was her ex-boyfriend—had strangled her, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The victim was with the suspect’s (family member), when (Williams) approached the victim and grabbed her by the neck,” police said. “(He) began to strangle the victim to the point that she could not breathe. The victim told the officers that (Williams) was telling her not to ‘disrespect’ him. (He) then threw (her) on the ground and told (her) that he will kill her and that she will not see the light of day. The suspect strangled her again to the point that she was gasping for breath and her eyes began to roll backwards.”
The family member of Williams who witnessed the incident confirmed that Williams choked the woman and that the woman was gasping for air.
