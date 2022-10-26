Mug - Copeland.jpg

Benjamin Haskell Copeland

 Bell County Jail

A Killeen man who was found guilty after a jury trial was sentenced last week to 12 years in prison for assaulting a pregnant woman almost two and-a-half years ago.

Benjamin Haskell Copeland was found guilty on Oct. 19 of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. Following a sentencing hearing on Oct. 20, the jury assessed punishment at 12 years in prison on one count and seven years in prison on the second count, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Friday. The sentences will be served concurrently.

