A Killeen man who was found guilty after a jury trial was sentenced last week to 12 years in prison for assaulting a pregnant woman almost two and-a-half years ago.
Benjamin Haskell Copeland was found guilty on Oct. 19 of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. Following a sentencing hearing on Oct. 20, the jury assessed punishment at 12 years in prison on one count and seven years in prison on the second count, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Friday. The sentences will be served concurrently.
Copeland, 44, was being held in the Bell County Jail without bond this week.
Copeland and a co-defendant — 39-year-old Martine Antrinette Randall, who also is known as Mortine Randall — were indicted on Oct. 14, 2020. Randall was Copeland’s girlfriend at the time, according to testimony during the trial last week.
Her case is set for a jury trial on March 6, 2023, according to Bell County court records.
Randall was released from jail after posting a bond of $50,000.
The case dates back to April 25, 2020, when Killeen police responded to the 500 block of Bellaire Drive after getting a call that an armed person forced a woman to strip naked in public and get into a white Nissan vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
When police arrived, they found a woman unclothed and crying. Police said the woman had blood on her body from multiple lacerations.
A man, later identified as Copeland, got out of the driver’s side of the vehicle, at which point police said they saw a black handgun on the driver’s side rear tire.
She told police that on the way back from Dallas, they beat her with a metal stick, hatchet and a gun. The woman also said that Copeland told her they were going to kill her near a Killeen convenience store, police said.
Inside the Nissan, police said they found “a metal cane wrapped with electrical tape with a pointed metal tip, a hatchet, and a ‘stun gun,’” according to the affidavit.
Police said they found a pink dress near the residence from which the 9-1-1 call originated.
