A Killeen man — who was 19 years old when he caused a panic by opening fire on Austin’s Sixth Street — was sentenced to three decades in prison for killing someone in the fatal shooting case.
De’ondre White was found guilty in the murder case last week, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the Austin trial.
White was found guilty of killing bystander Douglas Kantor and injuring 14 others in the incident when he shot at a group of people on a sidewalk in the popular Austin nightlife area on June 12, 2021.
During the sentencing hearing, the defense called witnesses to the stand who were close figures in White’s life, including his aunt who he lived with since he was 6 years old, according to Fox 7 News in Austin, which covered the trial.
She said she raised White as her own son. She told the jury White is not a bad person, just someone who was at the wrong place at the wrong time, Fox 7 reported.
“De’Ondre is not some street thug, right? Some bad person whose life is just worth nothing that we should just wad up like tissue paper and throw away in a trash bag of the penitentiary. He is not that person. He is a kind person. A person who has folks who love him and who care about him; will be there for him for the rest of his life,” said White’s defense attorney, Russ Hunt Jr.
Kantor was visiting Austin with friends after recently having finished graduate school at the University of Michigan when he was killed, Austin news outlets reported.
Austin police named White as their primary suspect a few days after the shooting and after two other teens had been arrested and charged. The charges on the first two who were arrested were dropped when police shifted their focus to White, the Herald reported in June 2021.
Members of the United States Marshals Service — Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, accompanied by Killeen’s SWAT team, arrested White around 2:30 p.m. on June 24, 2021, in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive in Killeen.
