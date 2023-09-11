Shooting2.jpg

De’Ondre Jermirris White, wanted in connection with the Austin Sixth-Street shooting that killed one and injured 14 was arrested June 24, 2021, in Killeen.

A Killeen man — who was 19 years old when he caused a panic by opening fire on Austin’s Sixth Street — was sentenced to three decades in prison for killing someone in the fatal shooting case.

De’ondre White was found guilty in the murder case last week, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the Austin trial.

