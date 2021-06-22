A Bell County Judge sentenced a Killeen man to prison time after the man brandished a firearm to rob an elderly convenience store clerk last year.
In the 426th Judicial District Court on Friday, Omari Javion Green, 29, was sentenced to six years in prison for aggravated robbery. He will get credit for time served in the Bell County Jail.
He had pleaded guilty on April 6 to the first-degree felony charge.
Green was being held without bond this week.
Judge Steve Duskie heard brief arguments from attorneys prior to making his decision.
Green’s defense attorney said that his client does not remember the incident.
“Because of alcohol and cannabis, he has limited memory of the night in question,” said Michael White. “He expresses remorse and he’s asking for inpatient drug treatment and a probated sentence.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that Duskie should sentence Green to nine years in prison.
“He went into a convenience store, whipped out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s face,” said Assistant District Attorney John Erskine. “Many people struggle with drugs and alcohol but don’t rob 65-year-old men who are just working at a store.”
On May 29, 2020, Killeen police responded to a drug store in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway in reference to a robbery that had occurred there.
Police spoke with an employee who said he was working the register when a man, later identified as Green, approached the register to purchase a soft drink, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Instead of paying for the Pepsi, Green pulled out a firearm and demanded money,” police said. The victim handed over $283.82 in cash.
While Killeen police were still on scene, detectives noticed a man, later identified as Green, in close proximity to the store. The man “was wearing what appeared to be the same pants and shoes as the person who pointed the gun and demanded money from (the victim) in the store’s surveillance video,” according to the affidavit.
The victim confirmed to police that the man they had detained was the man who has robbed him earlier.
Green told police that he had only purchased the soft drink and had not robbed the store even though surveillance video showed the incident.
Family assault case
In an unrelated case, Devonte Deshon Bester, 29, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to three years in prison for continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday with no bond on the felony charge.
Bester’s case was heard on Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court.
A misdemeanor family assault charge was enhanced to a felony because of two prior convictions for family violence.
“You’ll still be a young man when you get out of prison, but those prior convictions don’t go away and you’d be facing 25 to life as a habitual offender if you have any more felony convictions,” said Judge Paul LePak.
On Dec. 2, 2020, Killeen police went to a residence in the 2000 block of White Avenue after a call regarding a violent domestic disturbance and a welfare concern, according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, police at first noticed only four small children in the residence. Police then saw a woman “hiding in a nearby drainage ditch,” police said.
The woman had bright red scratches on her neck, no shoes and appeared frightened.
She told police she was getting ready for work when Bester knocked on the door and pushed past her into the residence.
The woman told police that Bester hit, punched and grabbed her and also took a phone out of her hand and threw it.
"Green doesn't remember the incident." What utter BS. Bet his victim does. Eight years was not enough.
